  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunbird
  4. Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sunbird
More about the 1991 Sunbird
Overview
See Sunbird Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length181.3 in.
Curb weight2570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
See Sunbird Inventory

Related Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles