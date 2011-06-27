  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunbird
  4. Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird GT Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sunbird
More about the 1991 Sunbird
Overview
See Sunbird Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.2/353.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length181.3 in.
Curb weight2793 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
See Sunbird Inventory

Related Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles