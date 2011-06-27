  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird LE Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sunbird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room38.0 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room38.0 in.
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight2662 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width65.0 in.
