Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Solstice
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247/325 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.4 cu.ft.
Length157.2 in.
Curb weight2860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.
EPA interior volume54 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brazen
  • Mysterious
  • Mean
  • Deep
  • Pure
  • Aggressive
  • Cool
  • Sly
  • Wicked
  • Envious
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Sand, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
