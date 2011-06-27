  1. Home
Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Solstice
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247/325 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.4 cu.ft.
Length157.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.
EPA interior volume54 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mean
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
