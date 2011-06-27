Used 2004 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Taupe
  • Ebony/Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
