  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Montana
  4. Used 2003 Pontiac Montana
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Montana
More about the 2003 Montana
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,790
See Montana Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,790
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,790
AM/FM stereoyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Front and rear air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,790
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,790
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Front head room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Gray
  • Taupe
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,790
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Montana Inventory

Related Used 2003 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles