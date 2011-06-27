  1. Home
Used 2003 Pontiac Montana Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Montana
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity119.8 cu.ft.
Length187.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base112 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
