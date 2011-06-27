Used 2003 Pontiac Montana Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 Montana
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)433.5/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,590
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,590
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,590
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,590
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Gray
  • Taupe
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,590
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
