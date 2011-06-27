  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Montana Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)433.5/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
interior air filtrationyes
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
clothyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base121 in.
Width72 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Light Taupe Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Gray
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
front independent suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
