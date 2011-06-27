Used 2001 Pontiac Montana Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|433.5/612.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|39.9 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Length
|200.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3942 lbs.
|Height
|68.1 in.
|Wheel base
|121 in.
|Width
|72 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Null tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|P215/70R15 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,740
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
