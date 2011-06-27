  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Montana Sport Features & Specs

Overview
$27,915
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$27,915
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$27,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$27,915
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$27,915
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
$27,915
rear volume controlsyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$27,915
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$27,915
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$27,915
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$27,915
Front head room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
$27,915
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
$27,915
Length187.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base112 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
$27,915
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Light Taupe Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$27,915
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$27,915
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$27,915
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
