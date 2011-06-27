  1. Home
Used 2000 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Montana
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • International Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Arctic White
  • Silvermist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Gray
