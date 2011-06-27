  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Montana
  4. Used 1999 Pontiac Montana
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Pontiac Montana Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Montana
More about the 1999 Montana
Overview
See Montana Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Maximum payload1845.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • International Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Dark Pewter
  • Taupe
See Montana Inventory

Related Used 1999 Pontiac Montana Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles