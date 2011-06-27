1993 Pontiac Le Mans Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$677 - $1,609
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
New front styling and revised taillights debut. New moldings and wheel covers complete the minor makeover.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 1993 Pontiac Le Mans.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Le Mans features & specs
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
26 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
