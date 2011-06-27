  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Le Mans
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque90 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower74 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2246 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
