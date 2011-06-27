Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque323 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
245 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leather/suedeyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.0 cu.ft.
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume114 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Black
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Purple Haze Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather/suede
  • Ebony, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
