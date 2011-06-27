  1. Home
Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Grand Prix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length198.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume114 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment/Dark Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
