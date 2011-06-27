  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Grand Prix
More about the 2004 Grand Prix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,315
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,315
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,315
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,315
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,315
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,315
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,315
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3484 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume114 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment/Dark Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,315
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,315
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles