  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Prix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,760
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,760
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,760
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,760
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,760
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,760
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,760
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,760
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,760
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,760
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,760
Front track61.7 in.
Length197.5 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume115 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,760
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Black
  • Redfire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,760
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/70R15 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,760
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles