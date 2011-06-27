  1. Home
Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Grand Prix
Overview
$25,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$25,890
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$25,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$25,890
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$25,890
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$25,890
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$25,890
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$25,890
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$25,890
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$25,890
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$25,890
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room57 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$25,890
Front track62 in.
Length197.5 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
$25,890
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Dark Taupe
  • Ruby Red
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$25,890
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$25,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$25,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
