  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Grand Prix
More about the 2002 Grand Prix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,350
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,350
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,350
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,350
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Front track61.5 in.
Length196.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Dark Taupe
  • Ruby Red
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles