Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Grand Prix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,960
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,960
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,960
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,960
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,960
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room57 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Length197.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3429 lbs.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Graphite/Gray
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,960
P225/60R16 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,960
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
