Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/459.0 mi.
|289.0/459.0 mi.
|272.0/425.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.9 ft.
|36.9 ft.
|36.9 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.5 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|36.1 in.
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.5 in.
|196.5 in.
|196.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3414 lbs.
|3396 lbs.
|3414 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|16.0 cu.ft.
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|110.5 in.
|110.5 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons