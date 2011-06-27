  1. Home
Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg17/27 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/459.0 mi.289.0/459.0 mi.272.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.5 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.36.1 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.57.9 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length196.5 in.196.5 in.196.5 in.
Curb weight3414 lbs.3396 lbs.3414 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.110.5 in.110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
