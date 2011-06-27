  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Grand Prix
More about the 1998 Grand Prix
Overview
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length196.5 in.
Curb weight3414 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • True Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Purple Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Gold Metallic
  • Bright White
See Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles