Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great used car for teen driver
I'm only 16 years old, and I got this as my first car. Bought it used from an elderly woman who rarely drove it, so it was practically new. It had 100,000 miles and now 10,000 miles later it has been very faithful and never hesitates to start. Pros: Excellent performance, reliability, sound system, interior comfort and room, exterior styling, interior add-ons like automatic lights, etc, great sounding exhaust, sporty suspension and great cornering, Heads up display:displays info on windshield, Cons: Cup holders: when cup is there it gets in the way to get to the shifter, rear lights:water can get in them but it is a pretty easy fix, small amount of interior rattles (but that comes with age).
GTP Rating
This car is fun to drive, but it has been a nightmare to maintain. We have kept up the maintnance, but it is just a break-down looking for a place to happen. We don't beat it. Security system died. Alternator left us stranded. Front headlamps fell out (X2) Rattles and squeaks (dealership could not fix). Valve cover gaskets (X3) Sunroof died at 6 years ($1,500+ to repair) Window actuator died Spider-web hood paint Shifter wore out at 6 years The car only has 85,000 on it and most of these items took place in the 55,000 range. The car is truly fun to drive, but it just has not been of the quality we expected, nor does it compare to other vehicles we've owned.
Don't Buy It
I bought this car with 97,000 miles for $3000. I only drive 14 miles a day to and from work. In the seven months I've owned the car, I've had to replace two power window motors ($350 each) and the car is now leaking antifreeze into the engine through a faulty manifold. This will cost an additional $600 to fix. In addition, the thermostat is continually sticking making for some very cold commutes. Don't be tempted to buy this car. Spend an extra few thousand and get Toyota or Honda.
Looks nice, but needs improvement
My dad is a GM mechanic, and he recommended me to buy this car. It has been very reliable except for the intake manifold (design problem). Also, the car makes enough HP that it does very well on long trips. The long trip highway mileage is very good.At times I get close to 30 mpg. This car is very spacious. I like it. However, the interior plastic is kinda chessy. I bought this car with 107k miles, and now it has 123k. I drove for 14 hours non-stop from Idaho to Arizona without any problems. Overall, I love this car. I would strongly suggest anybody who wants to buy a GP to make sure the previous owner had taken excellent care before you buy the car.
Fun to drive but
Bought this in 2008 with 135,000k on it, its now at 160,000. My only warning to anyone traveling on long trips is to keep a spare pulley tensioner and serpintine belt, because my bearing seized up and the plastic outer part kept spinning until it melted off ! once that goes you have no power steering, no charge to the battery,and no water pump spinning to keep engine cool, and in half an hour your battery is dead. Learned that the hard way. Other than that I love this car!
