Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews

Hoodie Hoodie , 08/26/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is definitely a good car 2 pull out on any day of the week, would not say it is commuter friendly its a gas guzzler. All and all it is a great car would give a strong recommendation for anyone considering this car

An Excellent Choice S Martin , 12/13/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for nearly 9 years and I'm so happy with it that I'm buying another GP and giving this one to my new 16 year-old driver. After 124k miles, nearly all of the electronics are original and fully function. No problems with window motors, window switches, windshield wiper motors, nor are there any leaky window or sunroof seals. No odd noises and no problems with the power steering. Original transmission still shifts well and the leather interior has held up wonderfully (looks almost new). No fluid leaks either and the engine is nearly as strong as it was the day I bought it. I still average almost 25 mpg (though I'll admit this is partly due to my non-aggressive driving)

Great Car Joe , 12/01/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I am the original owner of this car and over the years it has been a very reliable vehicle. Currently, it has 160,000 miles and only minor issues. The HUD display used to dim out, but I fixed that by resoldering the connectors. Also the supercharger coupler required a change ( approx $50 DIY ). Minor leak around the oil pan and A/C needs service. But for a car that is 10yrs old with mileage, not bad and never left me stranded. BTW, for those knocking this car, I have seen new BMW or two stranded along Route 80 at times.

GTP Lover! GTPlover! , 07/13/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned my GTP for a while now. It is bright red with every option except sunroof. I love it! I would definitaly recommend this car to anybody. I have never had ONE problem with it. The only thing I wanted to replace before it got worse was the tire rod which could happen on any car. The performance is outstanding! Passing power is effortless and cornering is amazing! This car could honestly beat anything out there except for an LT1 or LS1 Camaro or Trans AM. Watch out FORD MUSTANG GT! All in all, if you can find a grand prix gtp, you should HIGHLY CONSIDER buying one! A++++++ PONTIAC!