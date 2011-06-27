  1. Home
Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3318 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Medium Purple Metallic
