Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.5/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.
Curb weight3243 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
