Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
1995 Pontiac GTP 3.4 Liter DOHC
I bought this car used with 102,000 miles on it, for only $3400. This V-6 engine is AMAZING. It makes 215 HP which is MORE than my old 1970 Chevelle with 307 V-8 had (200 HP), a car I drove when I was a kid. Need I say more ? Pontiac put 4 cams and 16 valves on this V-6 60 degree engine and it runs like a small V8. All the power options are really nice, and you'll get addicted to the steering wheel radio controls. Gas mileage- 19-20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway. Considering the power, pretty good. I recently drove the same year car with 3.1 liter and the 3.1 is a dog compared to my DOHC 3.4 I drive my GTP with EGR valve disconnected-more power and response-easy to do, just unplug it.
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix Special Edition
This 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix Special Edition is a reliable car. It is the 3.4 liter special edition, white exterior color package. It is fun to drive because it has Magnasteer II just like the new 2004 Grand Prix. The interior design is adequate because it is meant for a grown up who desires a sports car feel. The exterior design is nice because it has a large body side door molding for protection. It is a bit heavy for the 210hp engine. It does not have much acceleration as Pontiac advertised in 1995. In summary, it is a good car when compared to todays Grand Prix.
LOVE this car
My dad bought this car about 5-6 years ago. The previous owner took horrible care of the car, and it was on its way to the junk yard. He paid $500 for pretty much a hunk of junk. After fixing it up, it ran beautifully. It made it through numerous hour long road trips. Has over 200k miles on it and still runs great. A couple problems throughout the years. Brake line went out, yet no real damage happened to the car or my sister after rear ending someone. I've gotten stuck in and out of the car during the winter numerous times. Had to replace the brake pads a few times. So those are the cons. The pros, I've never gotten stuck in the snow, gas lasts me about 2 weeks. Its a great first car to have, not too high maintenance.
unknown
The transmission went out, impossible or expensive to fix. Wears out even the best brake pads quickly.
Was just awful
I bought the car for 2000, i should have known. just one month after purchasing it, there was nightmares. Luckily i bought a warranty. They replace steering, trans, motor, ball joint, the list goes on. They never did fix the problem which was no power and random shifting. A couple months after i sold it, buyer told me the head blew. I wouldn't reccomend this car. I loved it for the first month, after that, it was a nightmare...
