Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
Still a Runner over 300,000
Bought new. Had electrical problems for a number of years and then they seemed to fade away. Great engine, 3.1, but a troubled trans. Replaced it at least twice. I like the lines on the car. It still doesn't look all that dated.
I love it!
This car is better than i thought it would be. When i first started looking for a grand prix i was looking for the 3.4ltr. After I could only really find 3.1ltr I decided to drive one. To my surprise this car has an amazing kick. I was happy that this was the 94 so it had the larger 3.1. This car is comfortable as well as fast so i save on my insurance. I recommend this to someone looking for performance for cheap
Add 50% to the price for repairs!
Very comfortable car. Nice highway driving. Gas mileage is not the best, but not outragouse for a 6 cyl in a car of this weight. Had to replace the "low profile" headlamps serval times. They cost over $30 each! I want to know who retired early on that design! Terrible quality. Exhaust manifold had to be replace in the first six months!
Sweet Ride
I bought this car in 2004 when my 95 sunfire had a cracked head so that i could use it until sunfire was fixed! The Vehicle had 186,000 miles on it all highway miles from a guy who drove from Michigan to Georgia and back alot! it needed Rear Struts when I bought it and then just the usual Oil changes and stuff since, I did replace the Fuel Pump in 2006! but nothing major! I now have 260,000+ miles on this Vehicle and it still runs and drives great I drive about 15 miles one way to work mostly City with a little highway miles and still Avg 24 MPG, as you can tell I decided to keep this car and never fixed the Sunfire, Handles wonderfully in all weather and is fun to drive! Stylish looks also!
best car ever had
Best car ever owned. 240,000 miles. Bought at 60,000 mi. 31 mpg hwy. 2 tuneups as owner. Only repairs- brakes and tires and oil changes as expected. 1 headlight. Too bad GM got rid of pontiac and saturns. They are indestructable. still tight like new. even fabric looks like new. Not afraid to jump in and go long distances anywhere. Only problem is a deer tried to get a ride. Took out passenger door. Still picking glass from car.
