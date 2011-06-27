Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews

Still a Runner over 300,000 rmd , 11/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought new. Had electrical problems for a number of years and then they seemed to fade away. Great engine, 3.1, but a troubled trans. Replaced it at least twice. I like the lines on the car. It still doesn't look all that dated. Report Abuse

I love it! tonebone69 , 04/30/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is better than i thought it would be. When i first started looking for a grand prix i was looking for the 3.4ltr. After I could only really find 3.1ltr I decided to drive one. To my surprise this car has an amazing kick. I was happy that this was the 94 so it had the larger 3.1. This car is comfortable as well as fast so i save on my insurance. I recommend this to someone looking for performance for cheap

Add 50% to the price for repairs! DWRJR , 04/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very comfortable car. Nice highway driving. Gas mileage is not the best, but not outragouse for a 6 cyl in a car of this weight. Had to replace the "low profile" headlamps serval times. They cost over $30 each! I want to know who retired early on that design! Terrible quality. Exhaust manifold had to be replace in the first six months!

Sweet Ride Gorghn , 07/25/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2004 when my 95 sunfire had a cracked head so that i could use it until sunfire was fixed! The Vehicle had 186,000 miles on it all highway miles from a guy who drove from Michigan to Georgia and back alot! it needed Rear Struts when I bought it and then just the usual Oil changes and stuff since, I did replace the Fuel Pump in 2006! but nothing major! I now have 260,000+ miles on this Vehicle and it still runs and drives great I drive about 15 miles one way to work mostly City with a little highway miles and still Avg 24 MPG, as you can tell I decided to keep this car and never fixed the Sunfire, Handles wonderfully in all weather and is fun to drive! Stylish looks also!