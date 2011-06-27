  1. Home
Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3303 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles