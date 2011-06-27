Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love this car
This car is so comfortable to both drive and ride in. We feel safe as it is a heavy car so I feel that if we were to get in an accident we would be safer than in a smaller car. We get about 28 mpg and fell that is good for a heavy sedan. We have never had any problems with this car, it has always been a very dependable car. I'm getting ready to buy a newer car in the next year or so and I would like to have another grand prix. The only reason I'm getting a newer car is because I need airbags as I've been in 10 car wrecks (not one in this car, and always the passenger) so I need the extra safety feature. I recommend the grand prix to everyone that wants a great car.
Great car, inside an out.
My mom purchased this car when I was little, and I always liked riding in it. Well she gave it to me, when I started high school, and I fixed it up. It is fun to drive, and it's so comfortable. It has good power too. I like how the speakers surround you, I did get a new radio though, I wanted cd player and aux plug. But I got new wheels, because I got tired of the gold color. My grand prix is green, 2 door, and beige interior. Beautiful interior design I might add. The only problem was that the air quit working in the early 20,000's when my mom drove it. We replaced it though it works great now. I had to get a new engine after 146,000 miles. No big deal. I love this car, I'll never give it up.
good cars!
I am 22, and have had 2 grand prixs. one was a 90, and this one is the 93. i have had some problems with both of the cars: power steering, alternator, electrical problems, but all in all, nothing major. i love my grand prix...i just wish it was newer!
Wish I never sold it!
My mother had bought our 1993 grand prix in 1995 and had then given it to me in 2003 when i graduated high school. It had 130,000 miles on it then and when we got rid of the car it was 197,000 and still going strong! This was such a great car, everything about it...built solid, great style inside and out, great winter car, paint and body held up well! After 17 years of harsh winters in pa the car still shined like new after a good wash. It's not a race but had no trouble reaching speeds of 100mph and still ran solid and smooth at these speeds, even at 16 years of age! Really a great and truly fun car that would last a long long time if taken care of. I only sold mine b/c i was forced too!!
Economical yet fun!
As a college student, I have always driven "economy" cars. But when I got the Grand Prix, it was the first time I had an economy car that looked GOOD. It has good gas mileage, plenty of power, looks great, is very roomy for a coupe, and could probably last forever *knock on wood* Mine currently has 110K and is still running great.
