Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.
Curb weight3214 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jade Gray Metallic
