Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
It's just my opinion
I have had my Pontiac for almost a year and the only problem I have ever had with it was replacing a costly fuel pump. The only other complaint that I could have is the rather large tires that these cars have.....16 inche tires are expensive, I found out when we went to by snow tires. I almost fainted in the tire store when they said it would be over 400.00 dollars. It seems rediculus to me, I'm just glad they aren't any bigger. And have you ever tride to change the battery in one of these cars, yeah right you can't even see the battery and it makes it a pain when you try to jump start them.
Love my Pontiac
I have been blessed with my Pontiac Grand Prix. I bought my car in 1998 when it only had 27,000 miles on it. Now, in 2005, it has 195,00 and has never given me any problems other than the usual maintenance issues. I have had to replace the altenator 2x and a few hoses and bulbs ... nothing major. My car whose name is Prixie has been very good to me. I look forward to getting a new Grand Prix when she finally gives out.
Two thumbs up.
I bought my '92 Grand Prix SE as my first car, I purchased it for $500. After putting about another $400 into it, it still needs some work done to it, but I absolutely love it. It's a great first car for anyone.
'92 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX
THE VEHICAL DRIVES NICE AND THE ENGINE SOUND INCREDIBLE. I BOUGHT THE CAR AT 10 YEARS OLD AND THERE WERE ONLY A FEW PROBLEMS WITH IT. THE CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS STUCK ON THE STRUTS WERE SHOT THE BRAKES WERE COOKED AND THE SPEEDOMETER AND E-BRAKE WERE BROKEN. OTHER THAN THAT THE CAR IS GREAT IT HAS GREAT PICK-UP AND WAS GREAT AS A FIRST CAR.
Fun sporty auto
Bought this used for my son, but ended up driving it myself for the past 5 years. Is fast and powerful. It has been great transportation with low maintenance. A good buy.
