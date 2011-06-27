  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix STE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.
Curb weight3400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Arctic White
