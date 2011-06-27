  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room47.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3188 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
