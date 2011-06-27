  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Prix
Overview
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.
Curb weight3248 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
See Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles