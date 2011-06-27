Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
Going for 300K miles!
This car has been an excellent vehicle. Very well designed interior and has been running for over 290,000 miles (that's like driving around the world a few times then driving to the moon). Its been very reliable since I've owned it with the exception of the alternator and blinker switch. Awesome car way ahead of its times for gadgets and deating/design!
sweet car for its time
I bought this car as a junior in college and it's still going strong. With all the pocket rockets that my friends have, this heavy beast (over 4000 lbs.) has what it takes to keep up with the rest. It's got great acceleration and a sweet looking stock body kit, especially for it's time! The only thing i don't like are the sucky brakes and the fact that it's a standard. Also, the exhaust likes to rust and the fuel pump went at 150k.
Worst Car I Ever Owned
During warranty period, instrument cluster, wiper motor+switch, headlight switch, exhaust, ECM, trunk release, and more failed, some more than once. After the warranty period many of the same items failed and Pontiac offered no assistance. Since warranty car has seen 5 alternators, 3 starters, 2 water pumps, 2 instrument clusters, one computer, damper pully, injector problem, intake manifold oil leak, AC compressor, many sensors and much more. Radio quit. ago. Transmission failed at 60k miles. Today at 78K rack has failed. The only nice thing I can say about it is that it still looks like the day I bought it.
Cash Cow
I have a rarity. They only made 1500 in a 5 speed in 91 and I have one that has the 3.4L DOHC. This thing is impossible to 1)work on 2)find reasonably priced parts for. These are fun to drive but watch out for maintenence costs, there will be many.
i love these things
this is an excelent all around car. the interior is very comfortable and the car just looks good. And for being a 1991 its pretty quick.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner