Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
