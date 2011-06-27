  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix LE Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Grand Prix
More about the 1990 Grand Prix
Overview
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.
Curb weight3167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
See Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles