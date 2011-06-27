Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix LE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|150 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3167 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
