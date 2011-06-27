Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews

McLaren GP motodd18 , 02/25/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned two of these cars and both of them performed beautifully. With tons of interior comforts including: steering wheel radio controls, 4 leather bucket seats, heads up windsheild display. This vehicle was definitely well ahead of its time. Report Abuse

There will never be another.... arcndcmrc , 09/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have put 234,200 miles on my Grand Prix and I should have been able to put more on but I sheared number 1 spark plug and I think it is over. This car has been unbelievable. I bought it with 6 miles on the odometer. She tended to burn through alternators but here is the list of stuff still on her from Detroit - radiator, water pump, entire exhaust system, front shocks/struts, transmission, all light bulbs except one (side marker - this fact never stops amazing me), all gaskets (did have to replace coolant return once), electric fans, spark plugs wires, A/C works like new, there is still just so much that is original equipment. Report Abuse

super dependable Clay , 06/08/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my dad. It had been his company car. Then I used it in college. Then my sister used it. Then it sat for 2 years. Finally, I bought it, put a new battery in it, changed the tires, and have driven it just about every day since. It is great in warm or cold weather, handles well, gets good gas mileage, and just runs like crazy. Report Abuse

1990 GP SE 314k and counting ThosL , 06/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Originally purchased with 132,000 - currently has 314,817 miles. Its on its 2nd water pump! The original got me to 313,000. Have replaced the IAC Valve, Alternator, BRAKES,Got 150k on my last set of tires. Its a tight car. Excellent road car unless you are a passenger. Car has the console mounted compass. My tip is to use Synthetic motor oil and the BEST filter you can get. I change the oil every 6k miles, but once went 16k. Had one wheel bearing replaced. Overall a great car. Report Abuse