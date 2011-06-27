Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
my grand am
solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving)
Joe's smokin' GT
It's nice to be back in a pontiac! I just love everything about this car. It's style, it's power, it's price!!! I got a 2005 leftover cheap!!!!!!!!!!! And it is a smokin' thing of beauty. We should start a pontiac gt club! Mines white-w/tan interior real sharp. Love to all owners... Big joe
GREAT
Its a great and fun car to drive!
Wow
It is an extremely fun car to drive, I love just about every part of it. Even though its only 175 hp, it is very fast, and will get up and go.
Nice
This car is awesome. It exceeded my expections. It has good power and great traction. The car inside and out look great. The Ram Air system is great with this car. A bigger engine like a small V8 would be nicer addition with the Ram Air system.
