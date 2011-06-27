Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

my grand am scott , 05/22/2005 16 of 16 people found this review helpful solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving) Report Abuse

Joe's smokin' GT JOE LEMING , 10/12/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's nice to be back in a pontiac! I just love everything about this car. It's style, it's power, it's price!!! I got a 2005 leftover cheap!!!!!!!!!!! And it is a smokin' thing of beauty. We should start a pontiac gt club! Mines white-w/tan interior real sharp. Love to all owners... Big joe Report Abuse

GREAT Margretta , 07/29/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Its a great and fun car to drive! Report Abuse

Wow Jordan , 02/18/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It is an extremely fun car to drive, I love just about every part of it. Even though its only 175 hp, it is very fast, and will get up and go. Report Abuse