Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Grand Am
5(93%)4(7%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
my grand am

scott, 05/22/2005
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving)

Joe's smokin' GT

JOE LEMING, 10/12/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

It's nice to be back in a pontiac! I just love everything about this car. It's style, it's power, it's price!!! I got a 2005 leftover cheap!!!!!!!!!!! And it is a smokin' thing of beauty. We should start a pontiac gt club! Mines white-w/tan interior real sharp. Love to all owners... Big joe

GREAT

Margretta, 07/29/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Its a great and fun car to drive!

Wow

Jordan, 02/18/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

It is an extremely fun car to drive, I love just about every part of it. Even though its only 175 hp, it is very fast, and will get up and go.

Nice

Charlie, 07/09/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is awesome. It exceeded my expections. It has good power and great traction. The car inside and out look great. The Ram Air system is great with this car. A bigger engine like a small V8 would be nicer addition with the Ram Air system.

