Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mediocre has a new definition

Camryn Cox, 02/15/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Pros sporty look strong v6 engine smooth ride decent mpg for a v6 18-20city 23-26 highway Cons not very reliable cheap interior poor safety rating very little resale value bought car in 2012 with 65k, now has 106k, had numerous pricey repairs done, timing belt twice in 6 months, oil pan and transmission fluid leaks, faulty alternator, air conditioning stopped working at around 95k.

Maintain your car - No problems!!!!

Grand AM GT for me!, 12/04/2010
I am sitting here laughing my backside off at all the complaints. All but a few are due to lack of maintaince, just plain ignorance in taking care of a car, and the attitude "if it ain't broke don't fix it"! For instance the clicking in the dash is nothing but cleaning the turn signal wires on the blinker control. I bought my 2004 Grand Am Gt, loaded, used, with 57000 miles on it. It had everything original even the tires. I am still driving it as I bought it cause someone took great care of it and maintained it as any intelligent will do. Get off your backside "crybabies" and read the manual or can't you read???? Great car, no proglems! Always blame someone else for your troubles!! Duh!

Fantastic car.

tbam22, 09/29/2014
Got this car 5 years ago with 107,000 miles on her; 70,000 later and she still runs great. Motor mount snapped at 155,000 and we had to replace the water pump as well. Signals stopped working right at 175, and wheel bearings need to be replaced soon. Original battery lasted until 120. The mirrors stick out a bit too far. I've lost three. Eventually got ones that fold in. Overall a fantastic car and so much fun to drive. This was my first car; I think it says a lot about the car that it still performs so well after so being driven around so much by a young, inexperienced driver. A big disappointment they stopped making them so long ago; looks like my next car will be a G6.

Still Going Strong

navy67, 10/19/2014
I wrote a review back in Nov. 2012 when I hit 90,000 miles, and its now 2014, at 127,000 miles and its still going strong. I'm hoping that I can get another 100,000 miles before I have to get a new car. Too bad Pontiac is no longer.

Nice Car

M1 Garand, 07/27/2003
This car has done very well for my wife and I. We bought it 3 months ago and have since put over 7,000 miles on it. When waxing it, you will find that the car is full of small details that sets it apart from the SE model. No doubt, if your going to go in get the Ram Air, the difference isnt that great over the 3400 V6 but the body makes up for it, plus is sounds much better than the standard V6.

