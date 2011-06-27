  1. Home
Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.8/380.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track59 in.
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3118 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
