Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nice Car
I love to drive this car! Definitely the best handling in its class! I was a little hesitant to buy a car with an automatic transmission but I quickly found the shifts to be very quick and firm. The engine produces enough power to make acceleration exciting and an exhaust note that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The exterior styling is quite nice (I'm always afraid someone's going to steal my rims they're so nice) and the interior isn't bad either. The seats are great, they're comfortable and supportive during spirited cornering. I like this car so much I find I never want to stop driving.
Great coupe for the money
I find this to be a very solid, great handling and fun to drive car. There is more then the rated horsepower available, especially considering the cars 3800 lbs. and it runs great!! I would advise i bought this NOT looking for a maintenance free car - it waas cherry but i replaced the coolant with NON DEX_COOL and a lower-tem thermostat - its a GM thing you need to correct but the engine will last foever - i'm a mechanic and trust me it will save you TONS of trouble. I've seen GM's like this take some serious abuse and keep on going!!!
Great
Great performance, amazing when traveling on road and highways. Nice experience driving it at high speed, good control and stability
This is why Pontiac has died.
I'm the original owner of my Grand Am GT. Bought it, and am still paying for it since October 2003. Was a great ride and reliable for the better of 4 years. Now six years out, the car is falling apart. Pads and rotors seem to be replaced often.Surprising since I don't race the car, and it is used as a daily commuter with 114,000 miles on it. Replaced ignition switch, emergency brake (broke after replacement by dealer, they had never seen that before), head gasket, and now putting off drivetrain and suspension repair. Tell myself everyday, "Why did I ever buy this car?" GM vehicles seem to have become the money pit of car ownership in my experience. I say buy foreign for better quality!
Brakes, brakes, brakes
I bought this car hoping to have something that would last. I was wrong, this car eats brakes. I do not drive hard, the car is all highway miles.The turn signal clicks all the time, the car is airy and the car has had a leak since I bought it and the dealership could not find what was wrong. I'm considering a G6 but I'm not sure if I should give GM another chance.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner