Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Nice Car

Mo-mobile, 05/30/2003
I love to drive this car! Definitely the best handling in its class! I was a little hesitant to buy a car with an automatic transmission but I quickly found the shifts to be very quick and firm. The engine produces enough power to make acceleration exciting and an exhaust note that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The exterior styling is quite nice (I'm always afraid someone's going to steal my rims they're so nice) and the interior isn't bad either. The seats are great, they're comfortable and supportive during spirited cornering. I like this car so much I find I never want to stop driving.

Great coupe for the money

John, 08/21/2009
I find this to be a very solid, great handling and fun to drive car. There is more then the rated horsepower available, especially considering the cars 3800 lbs. and it runs great!! I would advise i bought this NOT looking for a maintenance free car - it waas cherry but i replaced the coolant with NON DEX_COOL and a lower-tem thermostat - its a GM thing you need to correct but the engine will last foever - i'm a mechanic and trust me it will save you TONS of trouble. I've seen GM's like this take some serious abuse and keep on going!!!

Great

Escalante, 12/10/2006
Great performance, amazing when traveling on road and highways. Nice experience driving it at high speed, good control and stability

This is why Pontiac has died.

MDM in MD, 05/07/2009
I'm the original owner of my Grand Am GT. Bought it, and am still paying for it since October 2003. Was a great ride and reliable for the better of 4 years. Now six years out, the car is falling apart. Pads and rotors seem to be replaced often.Surprising since I don't race the car, and it is used as a daily commuter with 114,000 miles on it. Replaced ignition switch, emergency brake (broke after replacement by dealer, they had never seen that before), head gasket, and now putting off drivetrain and suspension repair. Tell myself everyday, "Why did I ever buy this car?" GM vehicles seem to have become the money pit of car ownership in my experience. I say buy foreign for better quality!

Brakes, brakes, brakes

bhil1981, 01/08/2007
I bought this car hoping to have something that would last. I was wrong, this car eats brakes. I do not drive hard, the car is all highway miles.The turn signal clicks all the time, the car is airy and the car has had a leak since I bought it and the dealership could not find what was wrong. I'm considering a G6 but I'm not sure if I should give GM another chance.

