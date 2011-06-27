  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Grand Am
More about the 2002 Grand Am
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,575
See Grand Am Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,575
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.6/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,575
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,575
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,575
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,575
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,575
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,575
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,575
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,575
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,575
Front track59 in.
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3066 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,575
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Dark Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,575
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,575
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Am Inventory

Related Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles