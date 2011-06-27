Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Grand Am
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/386.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,320
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,320
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,320
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,320
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,320
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Front track59 in.
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3168 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,320
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
