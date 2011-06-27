Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Timing Chain eats engine Cracky , 02/08/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful So much for regular maintenance and synthetic oil. The 2002 2.2L ecotec has a child's bicycle chain to drive the cams and it, like thousands of others , have failed. GM knew this. They made improvements in 2003. They sent dealer bulletins but not a word to the owners. I think this is a very poor way to do business. I visited the dealership and got a world class cock and bull story with an offer to take my car in trade for $125 dollars. I'm done with GM... forever. Report Abuse

my cat Kayla , 02/18/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has been absolutely amazing untill I had to get the motor redone. The passenger side window had to be replace once the wire broke and it fell. This is the second one ive owned.. Other than the problems i recently had with the motor.. it has been great I would recommend to anyone as long a they were willing to keep it well taken care of!

rmk rklister , 06/02/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The car has perfromed without problem in all types of weather from sub-zero to the heat of the summer. Never a problemin starting or operating.

Great Car blackgagt1 , 02/28/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great car no problems what so ever.