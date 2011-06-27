  1. Home
Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Grand Am
4.5
47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Timing Chain eats engine

Cracky, 02/08/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

So much for regular maintenance and synthetic oil. The 2002 2.2L ecotec has a child's bicycle chain to drive the cams and it, like thousands of others , have failed. GM knew this. They made improvements in 2003. They sent dealer bulletins but not a word to the owners. I think this is a very poor way to do business. I visited the dealership and got a world class cock and bull story with an offer to take my car in trade for $125 dollars. I'm done with GM... forever.

my cat

Kayla, 02/18/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car has been absolutely amazing untill I had to get the motor redone. The passenger side window had to be replace once the wire broke and it fell. This is the second one ive owned.. Other than the problems i recently had with the motor.. it has been great I would recommend to anyone as long a they were willing to keep it well taken care of!

rmk

rklister, 06/02/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The car has perfromed without problem in all types of weather from sub-zero to the heat of the summer. Never a problemin starting or operating.

Great Car

blackgagt1, 02/28/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a great car no problems what so ever.

Windows, Brakes, Steering, now what?

Deb, 07/04/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My 2002 40,800 miles, I'm the original owner. I commute to work via train so my mileage stays low & I only use it on weekends around town. It has gone to neighboring states for family visits & a trip from IL to AK once, hence most of the mileage. I've been through window clip replacements, brakes, battery, tires/wheels, and thought I had the steering shakes corrected while under warranty but never could get to the bottom of it. The car shakes at 55 mph so we take my husband's car for trips that require high speed. Just this week I noticed a squeaking/rattle coming from what might be suspension/under carriage? I should have stayed with Honda. Again, only 40,800 miles!!!!!

