Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
Timing Chain eats engine
So much for regular maintenance and synthetic oil. The 2002 2.2L ecotec has a child's bicycle chain to drive the cams and it, like thousands of others , have failed. GM knew this. They made improvements in 2003. They sent dealer bulletins but not a word to the owners. I think this is a very poor way to do business. I visited the dealership and got a world class cock and bull story with an offer to take my car in trade for $125 dollars. I'm done with GM... forever.
my cat
This car has been absolutely amazing untill I had to get the motor redone. The passenger side window had to be replace once the wire broke and it fell. This is the second one ive owned.. Other than the problems i recently had with the motor.. it has been great I would recommend to anyone as long a they were willing to keep it well taken care of!
rmk
The car has perfromed without problem in all types of weather from sub-zero to the heat of the summer. Never a problemin starting or operating.
Great Car
This is a great car no problems what so ever.
Windows, Brakes, Steering, now what?
My 2002 40,800 miles, I'm the original owner. I commute to work via train so my mileage stays low & I only use it on weekends around town. It has gone to neighboring states for family visits & a trip from IL to AK once, hence most of the mileage. I've been through window clip replacements, brakes, battery, tires/wheels, and thought I had the steering shakes corrected while under warranty but never could get to the bottom of it. The car shakes at 55 mph so we take my husband's car for trips that require high speed. Just this week I noticed a squeaking/rattle coming from what might be suspension/under carriage? I should have stayed with Honda. Again, only 40,800 miles!!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner